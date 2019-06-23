FBI locates fugitive, former U.S. soldier in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI in Louisville said they’ve located a once wanted man in Ohio.
Federal officials said Bryan Douglas Conley, 36, removed his ankle monitoring device on Thursday on I-65 near Smiths Grove, Kentucky. The same day, Conley was scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on charges of kidnapping, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and interstate threatening communications, according to federal officials. Those charges stem from the attempted ransom of a Tennessee woman’s parents, which led to Conley’s arrest in January.
Conley was released while awaiting trial on the charges.
Following the removal of the monitoring device, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Conley. He’s a former U.S. Army soldier with ties to Tennessee, Texas, and Ohio, according to officials.
The FBI said Saturday night Conley was found in Ada, Ohio after a tip from a concerned citizen. He was taken into custody by officers with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.
