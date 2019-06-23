City of Jackson, Mo. warns about hiring non-reputable contractors

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City of Jackson officials are warning residents about employing only reputable and licensed contracts while people make repairs and clean up debris after Friday’s storm.
This suggestion comes in response to reports received at City Hall and the Police Department from residents who have been approached by contractors wanting to do repair work.
The right contractor can help get your building repaired if it was damaged during a storm. Unfortunately, disasters sometimes bring out home repair “rip-off artists” who overcharge, perform shoddy work and often leave without finishing the job.
What can you do to find a quality contractor? The City offers the following tips:
· Be wary of contractors who go door-to-door selling their services, especially those who are not known in your community.
· Deal only with City-licensed, insured and reputable contractors. Investigate the track record of any contractor you’re thinking of hiring. If possible, get a list of recent satisfied customers from any prospective contractor.
· Ask friends, relatives, neighbors, co-workers, insurance agents, or claims adjusters for recommendations. Also check with your Better Business Bureau to see if complaints have been lodged against any contractor you’re considering.
· Don’t let anyone rush you into signing a contract.
· Beware of contractors who ask you to pay up-front.
If you are still unsure, you can call the Public Works Department at 243-2300 for more information on licensed contractors.
