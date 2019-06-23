City of Cape Girardeau to provide curbside pickup for fallen limb and storm debris

City of Cape Girardeau to provide curbside pickup for fallen limb and storm debris
You must call Public Works to be added to the list
By Kyle Hinton | June 23, 2019 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 6:29 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau residents can request curbside pickup after Friday’s storms.

You must call Public Works to be added to the list. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is (573) 339-6351

Limbs and branches must be:

  • Cut to a maximum 4-foot length.
  • Stacked at curb, but not in the road
  • Stacked in an orderly fashion for easier pick up
  • Do not leave bulky or bushy pieces as they will not fit in trucks
  • Do not stack limbs near hydrants or signs

Public Works crews will get to all affected residences as soon as possible.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.