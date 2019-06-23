City of Cape Girardeau to provide curbside pickup for fallen limb and storm debris

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau residents can request curbside pickup after Friday’s storms.
You must call Public Works to be added to the list. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is (573) 339-6351
Limbs and branches must be:
- Cut to a maximum 4-foot length.
- Stacked at curb, but not in the road
- Stacked in an orderly fashion for easier pick up
- Do not leave bulky or bushy pieces as they will not fit in trucks
- Do not stack limbs near hydrants or signs
Public Works crews will get to all affected residences as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.