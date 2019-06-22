Several taken to hospital following 3 vehicle collision

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Graves County, Kentucky on Saturday, June 22.
It happened on Route 303 and Tom Drive.
A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle that was making a left hand turn which hit a northbound vehicle on Route 303.
No injuries were reported at the scene, but a number of those involved were taken to an area hospital.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield Graves County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department, and Mayfield Graves County Fire and Rescue.
