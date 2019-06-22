Rain & Storms Continue

Tonight, the weather should stay calm for a short time. However, there is the chance for additional scattered storms overnight into the early morning hours. Sunday is expected to be another warm day with high temps in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits depending on the amount of sun we see. We will be watching the chance for more scattered strong storms once again. There may be an isolated severe storm. Main impacts would be the same as today….gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.