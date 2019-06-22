Rain & Storms Continue

A second line of storms and heavy rain is moving through the Heartland this afternoon. Gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lighting, and small hail will be impacts. One concern is heavy rain causing flooding and flash flooding especially in our northern counties which already saw a strong system move in during the early morning. Heat index values in the 90s to 100s in our southern counties where there has been more sun. Scattered storms are likely to develop in our southern counties before sunset.
Tonight, the weather should stay calm for a short time. However, there is the chance for additional scattered storms overnight into the early morning hours. Sunday is expected to be another warm day with high temps in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits depending on the amount of sun we see. We will be watching the chance for more scattered strong storms once again. There may be an isolated severe storm. Main impacts would be the same as today….gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.