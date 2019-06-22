Meth found after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies found methamphetamine in a vehicle following a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky.
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened on June 18 at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Martin Circle.
Six grams of meth was found as well as drug paraphernalia.
Michael Delapp was arrested and charged with no registration receipt, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia.
Delapp was booked into the McCracken Regional Jail.
