Line of Heavy Rain/Storms this Morning

A strong line of storms will move south through the Heartland this morning. Gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail will be the primary hazards. It will be partly cloudy today and very hot with heat index values in the triple digits by the afternoon. There is a chance of storms to redevelop during the afternoon that could be strong.
Skies will clear out tonight, but Sunday is looking to be another hot day with high temperatures in the 90s and scattered storms possible in the afternoon.
-Lisa
