4 injured and 1 arrested after man crashes stolen vehicle into home in Charleston, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were injured and a man was arrested after a vehicle crashed into a home in Charleston, Mo.
According to Charleston DPS, at 3:20 p.m. Kevin Anderson, 51, of Charleston, Mo., driving at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Commercial and Thirteenth Street when the vehicle left to the roadway in hit a home. Anderson, two passengers and one person in the home were hurt and were all taken to an area hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, police learned that Anderson was intoxicated at the time and did not have permission to have the vehicle.
Anderson was charged with Auto Theft, Assault, Property Damage, Driving While Intoxicated and Driving with a Revoked License.
His bond was set at $75,000. Additional charges are possible.
