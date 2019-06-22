First Alert: Another round of thunderstorms early on Saturday

By Kyle Hinton | June 22, 2019 at 8:29 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 9:12 AM

(KFVS) - A strong line of storms moved through the Heartland this morning.

Gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail all accompanied these storms.

Today will be partly cloudy and very hot with heat indexes in the triple digits by the afternoon.

Storms could redevelop this afternoon and could be strong. We will see clear skies tonight once they move out.

Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the 90s and scattered storms possible.

Several communities are still without power after Friday’s storms.

Power outages as of 9 a.m.

Ameren MO

Cape Girardeau 3,080

Mississippi 752

Scott 1,465

Stoddard 75

Ameren IL

Alexander 214

Pulaski 296

Mo. Co-op (Black River/Citizen’s Electric/Ozark Border)

Cape Girardeau 414

Bollinger 1,001

Wayne 475

Reynolds 136

Madison 571

Kentucky/Tennessee

West Ky. Rural Electric

Calloway County - 839

Carlisle - 395

Graves - 1,442

Hickman - 69

Gibson Electric Membership co-op has 663 members’ homes and businesses without power and 8 outage locations as of 8:30 a.m.

Paducah area outages totaled 48.

