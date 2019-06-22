First Alert: Another round of thunderstorms early on Saturday

(KFVS) - A strong line of storms moved through the Heartland this morning.
Gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail all accompanied these storms.
Today will be partly cloudy and very hot with heat indexes in the triple digits by the afternoon.
Storms could redevelop this afternoon and could be strong. We will see clear skies tonight once they move out.
Sunday will be another hot day with highs in the 90s and scattered storms possible.
Several communities are still without power after Friday’s storms.
Power outages as of 9 a.m.
Ameren MO
Cape Girardeau 3,080
Mississippi 752
Scott 1,465
Stoddard 75
Ameren IL
Alexander 214
Pulaski 296
Mo. Co-op (Black River/Citizen’s Electric/Ozark Border)
Cape Girardeau 414
Bollinger 1,001
Wayne 475
Reynolds 136
Madison 571
Kentucky/Tennessee
West Ky. Rural Electric
Calloway County - 839
Carlisle - 395
Graves - 1,442
Hickman - 69
Gibson Electric Membership co-op has 663 members’ homes and businesses without power and 8 outage locations as of 8:30 a.m.
Paducah area outages totaled 48.
