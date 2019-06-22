Crews continue to clean up and get power restored in Jackson, Mo. after powerful storms cause damage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in Jackson, Missouri have been working to restore power and clean up debris after storms came through the city on Friday.
According to city officials 90 percent of customers have had their power restored and the rest are expected to be restored by this evening.
Downed trees and utility poles have been the main reasons for the outages and crews are working to clear out the debris and repair the power grid.
This morning, City officials released the most current assessment of damages from Friday’s severe storm event and the ongoing plan to restore electric service to its customers.
Also, over the next few days power will be scheduled to shut off across parts of the city as customers are reconnected to the main power lines.
If any Jackson resident or business owner does not have power by 6 p.m. today, please call the city and report it at 573-243-2300.
Jackson Building and Planning Department is asking customers whose buildings were damaged to take the proper steps to ensure safe and proper repair.
· Obtain necessary permits from the Public Works Department at City Hall by calling (573)243-2300. The process is quick and easy and electrical permits are issued immediately over the phone to ensure faster reconnection of service. The City is temporarily waiving permit fees for electric service line reconnections.
· Have a licensed contractor to perform the repair work. For electric service, both the meter base and the mast head must be in place and ready for City connection. All wires must be installed and connected, except for final service hook-up at the mast head.
· Call the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 for necessary inspections. For electrical repairs, the City will reconnect the service to the building following inspection approval.
The City of Jackson also reminds all residents and business owners to employ only licensed contractors in Jackson. Customers can call the Public Works Department at (573 ) 243-2300 for more information on licensed contractors.
Also, do not touch or attempt to move downed lines or wires of any kind.
Jackson is also helping to remove debris from damaged property. Debris can be left curbside for city collection. tree limbs brush and yard waste downed by the storms will be picked up for a limited time and must be within ten feet of the street. This does not include building materials.
For residents and businesses hit by Friday’s severe storm event, the City is providing assistance in helping to remove storm debris from damaged properties. Effective immediately, customers can place storm debris at curbside for City collection. The debris must be pushed to the street curbside by the property owners in order for the City to pick it up.
An alternative is to bring collections to a special location near the Recycling Center. This can be dropped on form 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. this weekend. Customers must show either a driver’s license or Jackson utility bill to verify the debris is from the city limits. This location will not accept debris from commercial contractors.
Time to pick up this debris will vary as crews work to get around the city.
