Woman boxed in by flooding in Gale, Ill. barely survives heart attack

GALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A heart attack almost turns deadly for a woman in Gale, Illinois who says flooding made getting to the hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri a nightmare.
Flood water is surrounding Mary Renshaw’s home in Gale and has been for months.
She fears seep water that covering roads in northern Alexander County will get worse before it gets better.
“I believe there is going to be more road closures before it ever gets better; and that makes it worse on not just me there is other people out here with medical problems,” she said.
When Renshaw woke up with chest pains earlier this week she had to take a boat, an ambulance and eventually a helicopter from the airport in Olive Branch just to get to the hospital.
“It was far enough to scare me. I was terrified for me, for my kids, my husband, what they would go through,” Renshaw said. “The thought of having to let my kids sit there and watch me die if that was it. I didn’t want that but that could’ve happened because of all of the rerouting.”
Renshaw’s sister Rita Imparato lives in Thebes and has taken in family and friends who have been displaced by flooding, many of whom also have medical conditions.
“I’m helping my father because he has been evacuated because of the water. I’m helping my brother," Imparato said. "You have to stick together or you’ll never make it, and they tell me thank you all of the time.”
As for Renshaw, she thinks detours on levee roads should be option if it’s a medical emergency.
“The ones that are doing all of the road closures, I understand that they are doing their job, but do they want that on their conscious that somebody died out here because they couldn’t open these roads up for us? I wouldn’t want that on mine,” she said.
Renshaw recently drove back to the hospital for another check up.
The trip normally takes 20 minutes, but she says it’s now now close to two hours to go cross the river near Cairo and drive back up Interstate 55.
Rensahw says her doctor believes the heart attack was in part caused built up stress from all the flooding.
