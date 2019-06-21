What you need to know June 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 21.
Lows this morning will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says it will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early.
More storms are possible again in the late afternoon hours.
A few of these storms could be severe with strong gusty winds.
Highs will reach the middle 80s.
- A heart attack almost turns deadly for a woman in Gale, Illinois who says flooding made getting to the hospital a nightmare.
- The levee is not closing in Pemiscot County, Missouri despite what many think.
- Police in Caruthersville, Missouri are urging residents to look around their garages and storage sheds.
- Two more employees were indicted by a federal grand jury, and the captain is facing additional charges in the 2018 deadly duck boat sinking.
A veterinarian told a family their pet’s sickness was caused by nearly 20 baby pacifiers in his stomach.
Friday marks the summer solstice, the official start of the season.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.