Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon/evening

Strong to severe storms possible through the second half of today. Damaging winds will be the primary threat along with some scattered heavy rain. With that said, there could be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours too. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will turn much more humid as a warm front lifts through the area. Scattered storms still possible over the weekend, but there will be a lot of dry and hot weather too. It will be very humid with feels like number in the triple digits in the drier areas this weekend.
