Sandbag breach in East Cape Girardeau being fixed

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are working to fix a breach in the sandbag wall.
According to Mike Smith with the city of East Cape Girardeau, it was the sandbag wall in front of the community center.
He said white caps and strong winds pushed parts of the sandbag wall over during the strong storm around 5:30 p.m.
Smith was on site with some soldiers, and together they literally held back parts of the wall that were leaning over.
About 40 soldiers with the National Guard were on scene on Friday evening, June 21 to help reinforce the sandbag wall.
Smith said a fire truck started to pump the water that surrounded the community center and approaching home back over the sandbag wall.
He said about 8 inches of water was in the East Cape Community Center/City Hall.
