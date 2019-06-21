Public hearing to be held on waiving school holidays in some southern Ill. counties

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Regional Office of Education #21 will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 17 about waiving school holidays.
The regional office covers Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson Counties.
The public hearing will be at 3 p.m. at the regional office, 407 N. Monroe, Suite 300 in Marion, Ill.
It’ll be about a proposal to make a provision of Illinois School Code 105 ILCS 5/2-3.25g to waive or modify non-attendance on the school holidays listed in Illinois School Code 105 ILCS 5/24-2.
Those holidays include: the third Monday in January, the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; February 12, the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln; the first Monday in March, known as Casmir Pulaski’s birthday; the second Monday in October, Columbus Day; and November 11, Veterans Day.
According to the regional office, the person or persons honored by the holiday would be recognized through instructional activities on that day.
They said this action does not mean students will attend on these days, but it is a possible action based on how the days fall in a week and the superintendent’s decision to make the day a required attendance day.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.