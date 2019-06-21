Police searching for Tenn. man wanted for thefts

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Law Enforcement in northwest Tennessee are looking for a man wanted in connection with multiple reported thefts.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Andrew Smothers, 32 of Huntingdon, is a person of interest in a residential break-in, gun theft, the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership in Martin, Tenn. and the theft of a goose-neck trailer from Dresden, Tenn.
The Sheriff’s Office said Smothers is also wanted in two other Tenn. counties.
In Carroll County, Smothers is reportedly wanted on active arrest warrants for stealing a vehicle and an active federal arrest warrant.
Law enforcement consider Smothers a person of interest in Henry County for the theft of a vehicle and a cattle trailer.
Anyone with information about Smothers location is asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s office at 731-364-5454 , the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.