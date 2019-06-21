Heat select Tyler Herro from Kentucky with No. 13 draft pick

Herro will likely to get a chance for minutes right away, though it's been a decade since a Heat rookie averaged double figures in scoring over a full season. Michael Beasley averaged 13.9 points and Mario Chalmers averaged 10.0 in the 2008-09 season, and the only other two rookies to average at least that much for Miami in the last 20 seasons were Caron Butler (15.4 in 2002-03) and Dwyane Wade (16.2 in 2003-04).