Front of vehicle collides with rear of freightliner, 1 injured

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County on June 20.
Deputies said they were called out to a collision at the 14 mile marker east bound on Interstate 24 at 7:18 p.m.
Toshia Sullivan, 32 of Princeton, was driving a 2017 Nissan Rouge east bound on the road according to deputies.
Billy Ray Barrett, 26 of Meridian Mississippi, was driving a 2015 Freightliner east bound as well.
Deputies said Barrett was stopped in traffic when Sullivan’s vehicle struck the rear of Barrett’s.
Sullivan told officials she attempted to swerve and brake but could not respond in time.
Reidland FD, DES, and Mercy EMS responded to assist at the scene. Jason’s Collision Center also responded to assist.
Sullivan was transported to a nearby hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.