First Alert Action Day for damaging winds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. A very complex weather system is moving into the area and will likely cause a line of severe thunderstorms to develop and sweep through parts of the Heartland. Because of this we have issued a First Alert Action Day. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 80MPH. In addition to strong winds, small hail and an isolated tornado or two could accompany the line. Outside the storms temperatures and humidity levels are very high. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy until storms pass through your area.