Who is Ja Morant and what can the Grizzlies expect from him?

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WMC) - The NBA Draft is underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
That means we are much closer to the Grizzlies using their number two overall pick on former Murray State point guard Ja Morant.
That’s been the unofficial word for weeks now and, by all indications, that’s who Memphis will select.
So, what kind of player are the Grizzlies getting?
In Morant’s own words, he's a guy with a high basketball IQ and has the ability to make the players around him better.
He says he's laid back and loves to work with kids.
"I really like the negative energy. The 'he hasn't played against anybody. He's too small. He can't shoot.' I love negative energy,” said Morant. “It motivates me, and it really doesn't bother me, because my dad was my first hater. If I can take it from him, I can take it from anybody.”
His dad is Tee Morant, who played college basketball.
He had an opportunity to play professionally overseas, but he gave that up to raise his son.
And he’s done an incredible of coaching and motivating Ja.
His kid’s about to be a top two pick in the NBA Draft.
