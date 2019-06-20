What you need to know June 20

What you need to know June 20
Sunset near Portageville, MO (Source: cNews)
By Jasmine Adams | June 20, 2019 at 4:19 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 4:26 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 20.

First Alert Forecast

Storms are on the radar through our south and eastern counties this morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we will see less precipitation as things dry out and clouds decrease. Highs will be in the 80s.

The heat and humidity will crank up through the weekend. There is a possibility of storms on Friday. These have potential to be severe.

Timing on storms leading into the weekend is uncertain but looks to be during the morning and afternoon.

Feels like temperatures this weekend will be in the triple digits.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A brawl took over a field at a youth baseball game in Colorado.

A Florida city agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.