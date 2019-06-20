What you need to know June 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 20.
Storms are on the radar through our south and eastern counties this morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says we will see less precipitation as things dry out and clouds decrease. Highs will be in the 80s.
The heat and humidity will crank up through the weekend. There is a possibility of storms on Friday. These have potential to be severe.
Timing on storms leading into the weekend is uncertain but looks to be during the morning and afternoon.
Feels like temperatures this weekend will be in the triple digits.
- Medical facilities in the Heartland are determined to not let flooded roads slow their staff down from saving lives.
- A search warrant was performed at a home in Graves County Ky. that turned up drugs according to the sheriff’s office.
- A plane was lifted up by 67 mph winds in Poplar Bluff, Mo. was blown onto the airport’s terminal.
- Police in Perryville, Missouri are warning residents about a phone scam making rounds.
A brawl took over a field at a youth baseball game in Colorado.
A Florida city agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system.
