Vehicle runs stop sign, driver arrested on drug charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County, Kentucky officials said while conducting a traffic stop a man was arrested on drug charges.
It happened on June 19 around 6:50 a.m. A deputy noticed a silver Nissan pick-up truck run a stop sign headed north on Central Road.
According to deputies the driver was stopped and identified as Nathan Crouch.
Crouch was arrested for a warrant out Graves County and placed in the back seat of the deputy's vehicle.
According to deputies, a K-9 unit was contacted and the dog alerted officials to the drivers door.
After officials searched the vehicle, Crouch was found to be in possession of: concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan Crouch was transported to Graves County jail where he was lodged.
