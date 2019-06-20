2-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau blocks traffic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving two-passengers cars blocked traffic in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The crash happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. on the Interstate 55 northbound ramp from N. Kingshighway Thursday, June 20.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene and one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
The crash caused traffic to back-up for approximately 15 minutes.
Shortly before 11 a.m. traffic was moving smoothly.
Jackson Police and Jackson Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.
