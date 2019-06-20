Take care of yourself if impacted by flooding

GRAND TOWER, IL. (KFVS) - In the midst of all this historical 2019 flooding in the Heartland, months have gone by where it’s all gotten worse for many people in low-lying river areas day by day. While it is a horrible crisis, professional counselors say those affected should focus on the light at the end of the tunnel.
If you’ve been affected by flooding, you can call 211 to get immediately connected to local resources for things like food pantries, mental health services, and other resources.
If you feel the need to talk to someone about how tragedy has affected your life, you can call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-985-5990. This service is available 24/7.
Heartland News reporters spoke to Marilyn Cripps of Grand Tower, Illinois who says in some areas like McClure and East Cape Girardeau, it’s the worst flooding she’s ever seen.
“It’s a lot of anxiety, it’s a lot of stress,” she said. "You don’t know what the future is going to bring.”
Cripps works in Cape Girardeau, Mo. so she’s been having to brave the one lane of traffic open on Rt 3 between Cape and McClure since flooding started taking that road over.
“Everybody worries about me getting there every morning,” she said. "And some folks don’t have as lenient of bosses as I do, so it really breaks down to finances.”
Cripps said she doesn’t have paid days off, so if she doesn’t work she doesn’t get paid. Which she’s starting to get a little worried about.
She said she feels worse for people being displaced from their homes who are losing so much. Cripps also sympathizes with people who have family members from outside of the area, who are worrying about their loved ones here in the Heartland.
We spoke with counselors on the Disaster Distress Hotline about ways to cope with this kind of tragedy.
Essentially, they say the key is to live your life as normally as possible given the circumstances.
They said it’s important to eat right, stay hydrated, put gas in the car, and any other little thing you have control over during flooding.
Counselors on the hotline also said it’s important to ask for help, even if you’re not used to being that kind of person. Whether it be with moving your stuff out of flood waters or with your emotions.
Above all, counselors on the hotline said to deal with flood related anxiety and stress, it’s crucial to remember that, even though it may change your life afterward, flooding is a temporary problem.
Cripps agrees with that.
“There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter what the situation is. We’ve just been handed flooding this time,” she said. "We can handle it. It’s going to go down. So there’s a future for us.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.