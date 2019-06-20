Sports radio station knocked off the air due to flooding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KGIR-AM, better known as SEMO ESPN has been off the air since sometime Monday, June 17.
The transmitter site in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois is flooded.
Operations Manager at River Radio, Mike Renick, explained exactly what the problems are.
"The floodwaters are at a point where the tower itself has kind of been compromised, Renick said. “As we get a back up transmitter in place or the current transmitter functional, we are going to be at the mercy of the tower being able to broadcast the signal. Like everybody else we need the water to kind of get down as fast as possible then we’ll survey things and see how long it’s going to take.”
The station is still streaming online and fans of the Cape Catfish will be happy to know that all home games have been moved to KZIM.
