Sikeston DPS hands out restaurant vouchers for good behavior

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -Getting a ticket is never fun but this summer Sikeston DPS officers are pulling over kids who are doing good things and giving them tickets for a free meal.
Officer Brent Mullin spends his days patrolling the city of Sikeston, specifically making sure kids are doing the right thing.
“I just like seeing kids, number 1, not playing video games and two, not causing trouble,” said Mullin.
This summer, thanks to Taco John’s, he can reward kids for their good behavior with a free meal.
"I just think they can use all the help they can get today to show a positive influence in the community. Because they do such a good job,” said Dawn Cook, she manages the Sikeston Taco John’s.
She said when kids come in with their vouchers, they like to ask what they did to get it.
"They are very proud of the fact that they got it. And they are really excited to share what they did to achieve it,” said Cook.
Officer Mullin said it’s nice to be able to make a connection with the community.
“To have any tool that you can use to get kids to come up and talk to you and be positive for that kid. It makes us look more human,” said Mullin.
Mullin said he will be passing out vouchers all summer long.
