Senators introduce resolution to congratulate St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt introduced a resolution on Thursday, June 20 to congratulate the St. Louis Blues on winning their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history.
The resolution honors the players, fans, including 11-year-old Laila Anderson, and the city of St. Louis.
“We all witnessed history as the Blues fought their way back from the bottom of the pack to become Stanley Cup Champions, with the city of St. Louis and the entire state rallying behind them every step of the way,” Senator Hawley said. “Congratulations to the Blues on this incredible, hard-fought victory. Our team and fans have truly earned this Cup.”
“The Blues’ incredible victory is an important reminder that champions refuse to give up,” said Senator Blunt. “Congratulations to all of the coaches, players, and staff on earning this hard-fought Stanley Cup title. Thank you for your hard work -- this is an achievement the City of St. Louis and our entire state will never forget.”
The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to win the Stanley Cup in game 7.
It was their first win in franchise history.
