Perryville police warn of phone scam

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Perryville, Missouri are warning residents about a phone scam making rounds.
The department received calls on Wednesday, June 19 from residents saying they were getting calls where the police number (573) 547-4546 shows up.
The caller claimed to be with the U.S. Marshal’s service telling the caller that they had to pay a bond over the phone.
The department says they will never call and tell you about an active warrant arrest and request payment over the phone.
If you are ever in doubt, contact your local law enforcement agency.
