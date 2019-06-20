Nice today, storms possible tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a much better afternoon across the area today. Temperatures are running in the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. This evening will continue to be mild with temperatures falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early and then again in the late afternoon hours. A few of these storms could be severe with strong gusty winds. Highs will reach the middle 80s.
