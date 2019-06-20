Man reported missing found dead after motorcycle wreck

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man reported missing to the Weakley County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 18 was found dead after a motorcycle crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, David Shipton, 50, of Paris, Tenn. was found on Thursday, June 20 near the 11 mile marker on Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon, Tenn.
The man was found after a helicopter from the Highway Patrol spotted the wreck. Deputies say the motorcycle was found in a deep ditch.
They say cell phone records showed the last time the victim’s phone was used was near Dresden, and the Patrol was contacted to help.
The crash is believed to have happened early Saturday morning, June 15.
The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.
