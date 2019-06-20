Man arrested in connection with Graves Co. meth trafficking investigation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a meth trafficking investigation.
Rodney L. Nance, 49, of Mayfield, was charged with trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, detectives got a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of North 5th Street in Mayfield late on Wednesday night, June 19.
At around 10:21 p.m., agents with the ATF, Kentucky State Police and Mayfield police assisted detectives in serving the search warrant.
During the search, Sheriff Jon Hayden said suspected meth, digital scales and other items, including ammunition, was seized.
The sheriff said the suspect, identified as Rodney Nance, was not present at the time of the search.
At around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nance was found at a home on West Walnut and was arrested.
According to the sheriff’s office, he also has criminal convictions for bail jumping, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and more.
Nance was taken to the Graves County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.