Man arrested in Bernie, Mo. after meth found in car

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested for a meth-related incident after the drug field tested positive by officers on Wednesday, June 20.
According to the police probable cause statement, officers responded to the laundry mat on South Walnut in Bernie, Missouri about a woman who had a warrant.
The woman told officers the man she was with was on probation and had two guns in his vehicle.
The man, Chase Winder, told officers he was on unsupervised probation and told officers he didn’t gave guns in his vehicle.
A green leafy substance was found in the console, officers said due to training it appeared to be marijuana. In a sunglasses case, a glass pipe used for smoking meth was found and a small clear plastic bag containing a white substance. It later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Winder was arrested and taken to the city jail.
