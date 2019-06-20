Ky. pharmacist sentenced on several charges involving prescription medication

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Ky. pharmacist was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Kyle W. Humphrey, 34, was sentenced for stealing pre-retail prescription medications, mislabeling prescription medication in order to defraud or mislead and wrongful use of health information. He was also prohibited from having a gun.
According to U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, Humphrey was also ordered to pay restitution of $21,216.94 to the three victim pharmacies in Kentucky, Illinois and Idaho.
He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 27.
According to a plea agreement, on August 9, 2017, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Humphrey’s home and seized various amounts of prescription-only restricted drugs (pre-retail medical products).
The seized drugs included: Eliquis (apixaban); Strattera (atomoxetine HCl); ProAir HF A (albuterol sulfate); Farxiga (dapagliflozin); Cefprozil; Tamiflu; Duloxetine; Aripiprazole; Ergocalciferol; Levofloxacin; Bystolic (nebivolol); Xarelto (rivaroxaban); Clindamycin Palmitate HCL; Mylan Norethindrone tablets; Camila Norethindrone tablets; Testosterone Gel tubes; and Testosterone Cypionate.
The plea agreement stated these substances are prescription medicines regulated under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. They said Humphrey was at all relevant times a pharmacist working at various pharmacies in the area.
It also stated he stole the drugs from the pharmacies and hid them at his home.
On or about April 9, 2017, Humphrey knowingly and unlawfully got the personally identifiable health information of someone identified only as “SC” by printing a duplicate prescription label containing the personally identifiable health information of “SC” in furtherance of his duplicate label scheme.
After printing this duplicate label, Humphrey put the duplicate label on an amber-colored prescription bottle and proceeded to fill the bottle with allopurinol stolen from his employer, Walmart. According to the plea agreement, this was done for his personal gain.
Some time after filling the prescription bottle with allopurinol, Humphrey removed a portion of the duplicate label to conceal his crime. This caused the bottle to be misbranded because the labeling on that prescription bottle was false or misleading. According to the plea agreement, this dispensing was done with the intent to defraud Walmart.
The Benton Walmart pharmacy dispensing logs covering December 2016 and April 2017 indicated that Humphrey was working at the Benton Walmart on December 29, 2016, the date a prescription was issued to someone identified only as “PB."
On July 17, 2017, Humphrey continued to have possession of the bottle, with the intent to use it for personal gain.
According to the plea agreement, “PB” did not give any of her benzonatate to him, nor did she ever give him a prescription bottle containing her personally identifiable medical information, nor did she give him permission to have her personally identifiable medical information outside the scope of his employment.
On August 17, 2017, the Calloway County Family Court issued a domestic violence order restraining Humphrey from further contact with an intimate partner.
On January 2, 2018, when Humphrey was subject to the order, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested Humphrey for violation of the order, at which time he was in possession of a Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun.
On August 20, 2018, the District Court of the First Judicial District of the State of Idaho issued an order restraining him from further contact with a different intimate partner. However, on September 18, 2018, when Humphrey was still subject to the order, federal authorities arrested him, at which time he was in possession of a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell. The Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations led to the investigation with assistance from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the investigation.
