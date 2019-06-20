Iron Mom Half-Marathon raises more than $60K for Family Service Society

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon raised $61,768.23 for Family Service Society.
The event, which took place on Mother’s Day weekend, set a record for participants with 929 runners from 15 different states.
"Year after year, I continue to be blown away by the hundreds of people who help make Iron Mom a success,” said Nora Gipson, Iron Mom Race Director and Family Service Society Board Member. “Thank you to all our sponsors, runners, volunteers, and friendly neighbors who are the key in making Iron Mom possible for Paducah. Next year will be the tenth anniversary of Iron Mom and we are already in the planning stages of some really exciting things."
“We are thrilled with the record number of participants that came out to support the Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom,” says Candace Melloy, Family Service Society Executive Director. “It’s heartening to see the event continuing to grow as each dollar raised directly affects a family in need in our community. Summer can be a difficult time for many families because their children are out of school. The funding raised by Iron Mom comes at the perfect time to enable us to provide vital services to these families.”
Proceeds from the Mercy Health- Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon benefit Family Service Society, a not for profit agency serving as a crisis resource to the residents of Paducah/McCracken County since 1927. Family Service Society provides assistance with food, clothing, medications, dental and utilities to local families in need.
