Iron Mom Half-Marathon raises more than $60K for Family Service Society

“We are thrilled with the record number of participants that came out to support the Lourdes Paducah Iron Mom,” says Candace Melloy, Family Service Society Executive Director. “It’s heartening to see the event continuing to grow as each dollar raised directly affects a family in need in our community. Summer can be a difficult time for many families because their children are out of school. The funding raised by Iron Mom comes at the perfect time to enable us to provide vital services to these families.”