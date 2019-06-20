Heartland hospital ready to keep workers dealing with flooding close by

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Medical facilities in the Heartland are determined to not let flooded roads slow their staff down from saving lives.
Imagine spending the night at your workplace because high water is blocking your path home.
That is the sacrifice nurses and other staff who live in Illinois but work at Southeast Health in Cape Girardeau are willing to make if flooding continues to close more roads.
Student nurse Jeni Keller lives and Anna and has to drive through flooded portions of Route 3 each work day.
“I’ve slowly seen the water creeping on to the edge of the road everyday that I’ve tried to come here and it’s just gotten worse and worse," Keller said. "My parents are really concerned with me driving back and forth.”
Director Dan Ryder overseas case management and social services at the hospital.
Ryder says his typical commute from Murphysboro, IL is about 45 minutes, but with the high water and extra traffic it’s now about a 2 hour trip.
“There is a little bit of anxiety,” Ryder said. "It's been mentioned in our morning huddles multiple times. What is the plan should the road close for staff here because we're a hospital we have to stay open."
During weather emergencies, the hospital in Cape Girardeau allows staff to spend the night in an empty hospital room and has extra cots on hand.
Some staff have rented a hotel rooms at a discount rate, and Keller is thankful she found a place to stay if the need arises.
“I’ve had a lot of support from my friends from work and school that live over here in Cape,” Keller said. “Like 'You can stay with me anytime. You know anytime you need to for as long as you need.’ So that has been really nice.”
While staying in Cape means missing out on time with their family both Ryder and Keller know the surrounding community relies on them.
"Getting patients from the hospital to facilities in Illinois that is a huge part of what my department does,” Ryder said. “It's very difficult to get them back now. It's creating delays. It's also extra work on our ambulance crews here."
"And there is such a high risk for people to get into accidents and have a lot more injuries,” Keller said. “So we're going to have an influx of patients too so if the patients are here I have to be here. We have to take care of them and they are our first priority."
Typically this weather emergency plan is put in place for snow and ice and that’s why hospital staff are encouraged to keep an emergency bag in their vehicles no matter what season it is.
