Fugitive search leads to 2 meth arrests

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested following a multi-agency investigation in Graves County, Kentucky.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies with Graves and McCracken County searched a home in the 800 block of North 11th Street in Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, June 19 as part as an ongoing drug investigation.
It was learned methamphetamine drug sales had been going on for some time.
After getting inside the house, detectives found David McCampbell, 62, in a bedroom. Packages containing meth was found all around the home.
Dustin Blake, 32, had tried to run away out of the back of the home.
He fought with deputies, trying to hit a a detective, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two law enforcement officers received minor injuries trying to take Blake into custody.
A detective spotted a semi-automatic pistol being thrown out the front door into the yard.
McCampbell was reportedly trying to grab the pistol as officers were tangling with Blake in another room.
Blake was taken by EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries sustained in the altercation with officers. The two injured officers were also treated.
McCampbell and Blake both have a long record of criminal activity, according to the sheriff’s office.
