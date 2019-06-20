Flooding on Rte. 3 and Rte. 146 causes travel delays

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Flooding continues to be a travel issue in Alexander County between McClure and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
South of McClure Route 3 is down to one lane due to flood waters covering the roadway in a few areas. Traffic is controlled by stop lights and speed is reduced to 25 miles per hour.
Once past the flooding heading South, drivers will turn onto Route 146 westbound at the T instead of merging onto Route 3. Orange barrel barricades have been placed to block the merging lane due to floodwaters covering the roadway.
Early Thursday, June 20, drivers traveling on Route 146 encountered floodwaters bordering both the driving and passing lanes on the west and east bound lanes of the divided highway. Some areas water is in the lane of travel.
Before entering East Cape Girardeau from the East or West on Route 146 flaggers are posted to direct traffic because it appears floodwaters have narrowed the four lanes down to one.
Traffic heading into Cape Girardeau on the Bill Emerson Bridge over the Mississippi River continues to remain in one lane. Traffic on the bridge has been shifted head-to-head in the eastbound lanes. Crews are currently making repairs to the bridge where it connects to Route 74.
Drivers are urged to allow for extra travel time due to flooding.
Part of Route 3 near Gale, Illinois closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and will remain closed until further notice due to water on the road.
According to Keith Miley with IDOT, Illinois Route 3 between the IL 146 intersection at East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois closed Saturday at 3 p.m. Warning signs are installed to inform drivers of the closure. The road will remain closed until the flood waters recede.
