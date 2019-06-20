First Alert: Storms move through ahead of hot, humid conditions

(KFVS) - Storms are on the radar through our south and eastern counties this morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says we will see less precipitation as things dry out and clouds decrease. Highs will be in the 80s.
The heat and humidity will crank up through the weekend. There is a possibility of storms on Friday. These have potential to be severe.
Timing on storms leading into the weekend is uncertain but looks to be during the morning and afternoon.
Feels like temperatures this weekend will be in the triple digits.
