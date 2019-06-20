Drying out today, but more strong storms possible Friday

Early morning showers an thunderstorms will push out of the Heartland later in the morning, leaving much needed dry weather for the rest of the day. Clouds will decrease from west to east. Highs today will only be in the lower to mid 80s across much of the area. Enjoy those slightly lower temperatures, because the heat and humidity crank back in Friday and through the weekend. There will still be scattered shower and thunderstorm chances, but outside of those storms, feels like numbers will top out in the triple digits. Strong to severe storms possible on Friday, greatest threat will be in the northern half of the Heartland.