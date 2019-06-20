Driver flees from moving vehicle and Cape Girardeau police find guns inside

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver is being sought by police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Police said around 12:38 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, they were conducting patrols to combat recent shootings in the area.
Police estimatedthat 40 gunshots fired at cars in Cape Girardeau on Saturday night, June 15.
Another shooting occured on Monday morning, June 17 around 1 a.m. where a man was hit in the ankle according to city officials.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department another man was shot multiple times on Tuesday night, June 18.
While on patrol officers said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a potential suspect. The vehicle failed to yield to oficers.
Police said the vehicle was driven off the road in an attempt to avoid officers then the driver left the moving vehicle.
Officers recovered two 40-caliber handguns, an AR-15 style rifle, and a 7.62 caliber mini-Draco from the vehicle.
The driver is being sought in relation to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
