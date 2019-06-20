Day 100 of Cape Girardeau, Mo. at or above flood stage

According to the Cape Girardeau Public Works, Thursday marked 100 consecutive days at or above flood stage in Cape Girardeau.
By Amber Ruch | June 20, 2019 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 1:30 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An unwelcome record was set on Thursday, June 20.

According to the Cape Girardeau Public Works, Thursday marked 100 consecutive days at or above flood stage in Cape Girardeau.

The previous record was 93 days.

Currently, the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau is at 44.1 feet and falling. They said the current forecast showed a continued fall into July.

Something else to note, the flood stage has been at 40 feet or more for most of the 100 days.

Flood stage is 32 feet.

You can click here to check flooded road and bridge information.

According to Public Works, this is encouraging because there has been a lot of rain in the upper regions of the river basin.

They said both pump stations are open and all gates are closed. This is the longest crews have had to man the pump stations since the City took over the levee and floodwall system in 2008.

They continue to make daily inspections of the floodwall and levee.

Stan Polivick, public works director, said they have noted there are not irregularities or problems.

“Our guys have met the challenge for the last 100 days, and will continue to grind out the work, albeit somewhat fatigued,” he said.

Additionally, Polivick said the volume of water that has passed through Cape Girardeau is “mind-boggling.”

Currently, the water is moving through at a rate of 800,000 cubic feet per second.

He called it an “uncanny circumstance," and said Cape Girardeau is fortunate to have such a well-designed floodwall and the diversion channel.

