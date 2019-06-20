Cape Splash Participates in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash was just a small part of a big event today known as the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.
The event serves to build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching children to swim to prevent drowning. Aquatic centers all around the world participated.
Swimming is a life-saving skill for children and a vital tool to prevent drowning, which is the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for U.S. children ages one through 14.
Ellen Gipson, a parent of one of the swimmers, said she wants her kid to have such an important life skill.
“I think the most important thing with parenting is that you are teaching them all their life skills early on, that’s your responsibility,” Gipson said. "So swimming is just one of those other life skills that-- she may be in many different situations where swimming will either be a leisurely activity or a necessity, you never know what’s going to happen.”
A survey conducted by the American Red Cross in 2014 found that more than half of Americans (54 percent) either can’t swim or don’t have all of the basic swimming skills.
