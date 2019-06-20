4 arrested after search turns up drugs at home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A search warrant was performed at a home in Graves County turning up drugs according to the sheriff’s office.
Methamphetamine, prescription medication not in proper containers and paraphernalia was located.
Arrested were James Miller on an outstanding warrant; Kelsi Dawson on an outstanding warrant and drug possession, prescription not in proper container and drug paraphernalia; Tyson Chambers was charged with possession, prescription not in proper container and drug paraphernalia; Daniel Chambers was charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and prescription not in proper container.
All were taken to the Graves County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.