3 arrested after meth investigation by two law enforcement agencies

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Three men are facing methamphetamine-reltated charges following an investigation by the Graves and McCracken County Sheriff’s Offices.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation showed that meth sales and usages was happening at the home.
A search warrant was performed at at home near Kiwanis Park on KY 303 and Central Road in rural Mayfield, Ky. on Wednesday, June 19.
Detectives found three men in the home, one man was hiding in a back bedroom.
Meth was found throughout the house, some in syringes. Two electronic scales were also found.
Detectives also found packages of Narcan used for overdoses.
One of the suspects had a loaded syringe on him inside the home.
Arrested were Jeff Brand, 58, of Mayfield was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of hydrocodone and marijuana.
Ricky Williams, 44, of Mayfield was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. There was also an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Graves County.
Charles Moore, 40, of Mayfield, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
All were booked into the Graves County Jail. The investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.