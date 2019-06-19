What’s in the floodwater?

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -If you’re out in the floodwater sandbagging or working, you might want to watch out for what’s in the water.
Vanessa Presley with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the water’s contaminated with bacteria, parasites, sewage, and more.
There’s also snakes and other animals displaced from their homes.
Presley recommends washing your hands and sanitizing your boots and clothing after you’re outside, because you never know what you’ll come in contact with.
“That’s where you kind of need to be prepared in the beginning so you can kind of get through with what’s happening at the time and then afterwards be able to function of what you need to do to help clear it up. Lots of things to think about when you’re out working and those kinds of things," said Presley.
She also said your risk for tetanus increases when you’re in floodwater, so make sure you get a tetanus shot if you haven’t in the past 10 years.
