What you need to know June 19
By Jasmine Adams | June 19, 2019 at 4:18 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 4:18 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, June 19 also known as Juneteenth.

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for the Heartland today due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and flooding.

Lisa Michaels says this morning will be warm with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Isolated rain and even thunderstorms are possible more in our northern counties. During the early afternoon, scattered storms will initiate that will be strong to severe.

Storms will last through the evening and start to die down during the early morning.

Main impacts will be damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain which will pose a flooding threat, and a chance of an isolated tornado. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A warming trend will move in during the end of the week into the weekend putting heat index values in the triple digits.

We still have the chance of scattered rain/storms every day, but this looks to clear out heading into next week.

June 19 may seem like just another Tuesday to you, but 153 years ago, it was a reason to rejoice for an entire race of people.

