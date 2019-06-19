What to do if you don’t live on the first floor during a tornado

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “Get in your safe space,” something we hear Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade and the rest of the First Alert Weather Team say often during severe weather.
But what do you do if you live in an apartment that’s not on the first floor?
The Cape Girardeau County EMA director, Mark Winkler, said with today’s technology you should have pretty fair warning a tornado is heading your way.
He said if you can’t make plans to stay with family or friends you should make friends with your neighbors on the first floor.
But, if they aren’t an option most complexes have common building you can access.
“If there is some building there on sight that is below ground like a laundry room or rec center that has interior rooms and no windows seek that shelter and ride it out from there,” said Winkler.
