Wet weather puts a pause on I-57 construction

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - All this wet weather in the Heartland is not only leading to much flooding, but also leading to delays in construction.
ET Simonds is a southern Illinois-based construction company feeling the woes of the weather.
With all the weather, the company has multiple job sites on hold.
When driving down Interstate 57 from West Frankfort to Johnston City, you will see the hundreds of orange traffic barrels along with Dozers and Mills and construction crews.
On Wednesday, June 19, everything was idle and workers were at home.
According to Tad Parrish, Site Supervisor with ET Simonds, his crew over at the three-lane expansion project on 57 are waiting for the dirt to dry.
In addition, the crews on the Illinois 13 project are waiting for the creek to go down.
Despite Mother Nature taking her normal stroll around this time of year in the Heartland, Parrish said he and his crews accept the fact they don’t have control over the weather.
“That’s really about all we can do it, bite the bullet. We just don’t have any control over it. You know we just have to make the best of it the day we can work we just have to make the best of it," Parrish said.
The crews that work are also missing out on their pay. The workers will have to make up for lost time by having longer days.
“Our guys are sitting at home, they aren’t making money, so that has an impact on them. As a company, it throws our work schedule behind. so when it does dry out, there are days it’s just going to double the work load,” Parrish said.
The deadline for the 57 Expansion project is Summer 2020.
The crews plan to be back out on Thursday.
