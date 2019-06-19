Western Ky. to benefit from oil transfer from Dept. of Energy

Western Ky. to benefit from oil transfer from Dept. of Energy
Rodney “Rocket” Wilkens starts a pump to transfer the insulating oil from the switchyard to the waiting railcar (Source: Photo Credit: Dylan Nichols)
By Jasmine Adams | June 19, 2019 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 11:08 AM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Economic development in Western Kentucky could see a boost after a transfer of oil to the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO).

According to U.S. Department of Energy officials, more than 300,000 gallons of electrical insulating oil was transferred to PACRO from the site’s C-533 Switchyard.

The oil was transported in 12 tank cars and will provide a revenue stream for economic development in the counties of McCracken, Ballard, Marshall and Graves as well as Massac County in Illinois.

A deactivation worker walks down the railcars containing the insulating oil from the C-533 Switchyard as they are prepared to be shipped out to a buyer for PACRO.
A deactivation worker walks down the railcars containing the insulating oil from the C-533 Switchyard as they are prepared to be shipped out to a buyer for PACRO. (Source: Photo Credit: Dylan Nichols)

Officials said the oil can be reused and recycled.

The oil was drained as part of the deactivation of the switchyard.

PACRO Executive Director Scott Darnell (left) and DOE Strategic Planner Buz Smith (right) stand in front of tanker rail cars at the DOE Paducah Site.
PACRO Executive Director Scott Darnell (left) and DOE Strategic Planner Buz Smith (right) stand in front of tanker rail cars at the DOE Paducah Site. (Source: Photo Credit: Dylan Nichols)

Officials said power needs in Paducah have reduced. Plans to make a new substation to allow deactivation of the last original switchyard in the area are underway.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.