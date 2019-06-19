Western Ky. to benefit from oil transfer from Dept. of Energy

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Economic development in Western Kentucky could see a boost after a transfer of oil to the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO).
According to U.S. Department of Energy officials, more than 300,000 gallons of electrical insulating oil was transferred to PACRO from the site’s C-533 Switchyard.
The oil was transported in 12 tank cars and will provide a revenue stream for economic development in the counties of McCracken, Ballard, Marshall and Graves as well as Massac County in Illinois.
Officials said the oil can be reused and recycled.
The oil was drained as part of the deactivation of the switchyard.
Officials said power needs in Paducah have reduced. Plans to make a new substation to allow deactivation of the last original switchyard in the area are underway.
