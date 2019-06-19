Wanted man hiding behind couch arrested for makeshift “Chop Shop” and stolen vehicles

Travis Tatum. (Source: - Obion County Sheriff's Office)
By Kyle Hinton | June 19, 2019 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 3:54 PM

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Deputies were serving a warrant in Obion County, Tenn. when they discovered a makeshift “Chop Shop”.

According to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve a Violation of Probation warrant for Travis Tatum at his home in Harris Station, Tenn.

Deputies also executed a search warrant and discovered a stolen vehicle from Newbern, Tenn. Tatum was found hiding behind a couch.

Two other vehicles were being investigated as stolen were part of a makeshift “Chop Shop”

Tatum was arrested for Theft over $10,000 and Violation of Probation.

